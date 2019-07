CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect caught on camera stealing a car.

According to the department, it happened at the Shell gas station located at 3870 Pearl Road on June 27.

The victim left her 2009 Mercury Milan running while she went inside to make a purchase.

When she came back out, she saw someone driving off in the vehicle.

Anyone with information should call Detective Flannery at 216-623-5218.