Cleveland police arrest man shortly after they say he robbed a bank

CLEVELAND, Ohio – It didn’t take long for Cleveland police to capture a suspected bank robber.

According to Cleveland police, the US Bank in a plaza on Brookpark Rd. was robbed around 10 a.m. Saturday.

Less than an hour later, police sent information to news media that a suspect had been arrested.

Police say there was no weapon used in the crime.