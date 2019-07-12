Weather: Dry with sunshine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Clouds will linger through the night into the mid-afternoon today, before it really starts to break up. The rest of the weekend looks fairly clear with the exception of late Saturday night. Some of us may get a little rain as a weak front passes.

The next chance of rain we are looking at would come from Tropical Storm Barry.

For now, the path is expecting to give us some rain on Wednesday. We will keep an eye on the track after Barry makes landfall.

Long range outlook is calling for more heat next week. Tropical Storm Barry could impact the Ohio Valley mid-week next week with showers. Something to watch.

100 degree Heat index history for Cleveland.

Expect that as we get deeper into summer, as per usual, temperatures tend to gravitate toward at least the lower 80’s. We’re in the “Dog Days” of summer!