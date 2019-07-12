× Tropical Storm Barry prompts New Orleans mayor to call for evacuations

NEW ORLEANS –As Tropical Storm Barry slogged toward the Gulf Coast on Friday, the mayor of New Orleans, worried about flooding in some areas, called for residents there to consider evacuating.

Inside the city’s vast flood protection system, residents are asked to be home by 8 p.m. and to stay indoors after that. Those outside of levee protection are being asked to voluntarily evacuate as floodgates in the city are being closed.

Meanwhile, residents of southwestern Louisiana have been filling their shopping carts with supplies, including bottled water, canned goods and bread.

A Walmart Neighborhood Market in Lake Charles was packed with shoppers late Friday afternoon. Some shelves, including those in the bread aisles, were nearly empty.

Fifty-five-year-old Scott Daley maneuvered two shopping carts that carried bottled water, gallons of milk and frozen meat.

He says he has five small children and although he’s worried about possible flooding in the city, he and his family still plan on riding out the storm.

Another shopper, 31-year-old Trameka Tompkins, said she wasn’t too concerned about the storm. She said she expects to be at work Saturday night at Lowe’s.

Lake Charles is about 190 miles (305 kilometers) west of New Orleans.

