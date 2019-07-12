Tree crushes home during Portage County storm: ‘It happened so quick’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROOTSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio- One day after a storm ripped through portions of Portage County, the cleanup has only begun for the hardest-hit homeowners like Buck and Donna Campfield.

"We were in the sun room and all of a sudden I told Buck we better get out here because that wind is the strongest it's ever been in the 10 years we've lived here," said Donna Campfield.

Donna says she was horrified by the storm but never imagined it would have the power to send a large tree falling through their kitchen roof and crushing the sun room.

"It just happened so quick," said Buck. "You don't even know it. It just got dark and started to rain."

Nearby, Herriff Road remains closed because of fallen trees and downed power lines. Some houses on the rural residential street do not have power. Crews from Ohio Edison were on hand working to restore electricity.

"We are from Sandusky, Ohio," said Bryan Adler of Ohio Edison. "We do mutual assistance for other areas when we have storm damage."

Adler continued, "This is something normal that we've been doing for Ohio Edison for many years. We are now trying to put the primary wire back up to get these customers on this road working."

Friday, Rootstown Township firefighters said people living on Herriff Road experienced the most storm damage. Firefighters say they helped take the county emergency management director on a tour of the area to survey debris.

While getting back to normal may take weeks, Donna says she is grateful she was able to walk with her husband hand in hand out of the room before it was crushed by the tree.

"I asked God for his help and I told him, 'We are in your hands,'" said Donna.

