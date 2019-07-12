× ‘The Flintstones’ reboot in development at Warner Bros., Brownstone Productions

BURBANK, Calif. — The Flintstones may return to your television line-up.

Warner Bros. Animation and Elizabeth Banks’ Brownstone Productions are working together to develop a new Flintstones series, Variety reports.

The new series will be a prime-time animated adult comedy series based on “an original idea” and featuring characters from The Flintstones.

The series, which is still in early development, will be produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Currently the show is not attached to any network.

The original series ran for six seasons on ABC between 1960 and 1966. The over 150 episodes were set in the Stone Age and followed the adventures of the Flintstones family — Fred, Wilma and Pebbles — and their pet Dino. The show also often featured their neighbors, the Rubbles — Barney, Betty and Bamm-Bamm.

According to Variety, there have already been multiple attempts at new versions of The Flintstones including the The New Fred and Barney Show and The Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm Show. There have also been several Flintstones TV specials and two live-action films.

Seth MacFarlane reportedly developed a reboot of the series for FOX in 2011, however the project was ultimately not completed.

