OKLAHOMA — Terrifying video shows the niece of Dale Earnhardt Jr. crashing in a USAC Racing midget car event in Oklahoma.

Karsyn Elledge, 18, was unharmed in the crash, according to TODAY.

The video shows Elledge’s car flip while entering a turn and then sail over a wall.

Her mother, Kelley Earnhardt, tweeted that her daughter was safe and just shaken up.

.@KarsynElledge3 is ok, shaken up as you can imagine. Thanks for everyone checking on her and being concerned! — Kelley Earnhardt (@EarnhardtKelley) July 10, 2019

Elledge herself tweeted as well:

