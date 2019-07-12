Swedish singer brings AGT audience and judges to tears with cover of John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’

LOS ANGELES, California — When Swedish singer Chris Kläfford took to the stage on “America’s Got Talent” this week, he put on a powerful and raw performance.

Kläfford performed an acoustic version of John Lennon’s “Imagine.”

Many audience members and some of the judges were seen wiping away tears as he sang.

Kläfford received a stand ovation following his performance and wiped away a few tears of his own.

“You know how the say, ‘Sing from the heart?'” AGT judge Howie Mandel said. “You wore your heart on your sleeve. We could all feel it. I think it was amazing.”

“I’m just blown away by your talent,” judge Gabrielle Union told Kläfford. She also complimented him on his hair, beard, and skinny jeans.

“I’m here for all of it,” she said.

“I felt your heart and I felt your passion and that’s what art is,” judge Julianne Hough said.

“I love people who can reinterpret a song,” judge Simon Cowell said during his remarks. “You did something special with it just then. It was incredible.”

The panel unanimously pushed him through to the next round.

According to his YouTube page, Kläfford won the Swedish Idol show back in 2017.

In a post on his Facebook page, he thanked fans for their support and positive comments following his AGT audition.

“I’m so grateful that I got the opportunity to stand on stage on the worlds biggest entertainment show, and even more grateful that I got through to the next round,” he wrote.

“The road has been long and I’ve gotten a lot of help along the way. We all come from somewhere, wanting to be something. And without each other there’s no success. Thanks to everyone!”