Stark County doctor to be sentenced for deadly pill mill

Posted 11:48 am, July 12, 2019, by
Frank D. Lazzerini

Frank D. Lazzerini (Photo courtesy: Stark County Sheriff's Office)

CANTON, Ohio– A Stark County doctor will be sentenced on Friday for running a pill mill.

Frank Lazzerini, 41, of Barberton, was convicted on 187 counts, including involuntary manslaughter, aggravated trafficking in drugs, Medicaid fraud and grand theft.

Lazzerini, a physician at Premier Family Practice in Massillon, prescribed opioids and other drugs without a medical reason, according to the State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy.

Investigators said those prescriptions resulted in the death of 38-year-old Jamie Hayhurst in 2014.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.