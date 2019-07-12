× Stark County doctor to be sentenced for deadly pill mill

CANTON, Ohio– A Stark County doctor will be sentenced on Friday for running a pill mill.

Frank Lazzerini, 41, of Barberton, was convicted on 187 counts, including involuntary manslaughter, aggravated trafficking in drugs, Medicaid fraud and grand theft.

Lazzerini, a physician at Premier Family Practice in Massillon, prescribed opioids and other drugs without a medical reason, according to the State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy.

Investigators said those prescriptions resulted in the death of 38-year-old Jamie Hayhurst in 2014.