Show Info: July 12, 2019

Posted 11:00 am, July 12, 2019, by

David goes live with Tall Ships
2019 Cleveland Tall Ships Festival
Now- Sunday, July 14th
518 Erieside Avenue
Ships, food, entertainment and more!
www.TallShipsCLE.com

All natural pasta sauce 
Pasta Too shows ways to use their all natural pasta sauce.
www.PastaTooSauce.com

Comedian Michelle Wolf
July 11-13
Hilarities
www.PickwickAndFrolic.com

The Great Lakes Medieval Faire
Saturdays & Sundays
July 13th – August 18th
3033 State Route 534, Rock Creek
www.MedievalFaire.com

The Improvaneers
The world’s first all down syndrome improvisation group.
www.StandUpForDowns.org

Vegan ice cream 
Rosemary’s Vegan Daughter
Vegan Brunch Pop Up!
10a-3p July 14th
Baba Yaga’s Greenhouse Café, Larchmere
www.RosemarysVeganDaughter.com

Summer skin 
Spring forward with the newest and hottest products in skin care.
www.LaLookBoutique.com

