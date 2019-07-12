RTA bus driver fired after fight with passenger caught on video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio-- A bus driver was fired following an internal investigation into a fight with a passenger, RTA told the FOX 8 I-Team

It happened weeks ago in Shaker Heights.

Now, RTA said driver Anthony Lesley was terminated.

Bus security video released to FOX 8 showed a female passenger storming to the front of the bus and loudly confronting the driver. He then put his hands on her and pushed her back into a seat.

After things seemed to calm down, the woman confronted the driver again. She punched him. Then he punched her. Ultimately, he held her down in a seat.

The Shaker Heights city prosecutor filed criminal charges against the driver and the passenger, Cierra Gill.

Lesley is set to appear in court next week. Court records show Gill still has a warrant out for her arrest.

Continuing coverage of this story here