President Trump makes campaign stop in Cleveland, attends private fundraiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTING VALLEY, Ohio -- President Donald Trump made a campaign stop in Northeast Ohio Friday evening.

Air Force One landed at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport just before 6 p.m.

The President signed autographs and then boarded the Marine One helicopter headed for a private fundraising dinner in Hunting Valley.

About 40 supporters lined Chagrin River Road near the location to see the motorcade.

“We just wanted to show our support for Trump,” said one woman.

There were also a few protesters.

“I just think it’s important for every voice to be heard,” said a young lady who came with her sister and mother.

Thepresident's campaign did not release any additional details about the event, but earlier Friday Trump also made a campaign stop at Derco Aerospace, a subsidiary of Lockheed Martin, in Milwaukee.

There, he talked about the economy, manufacturing jobs a proposed trade deal with Mexico and Canada known as USMCA.

The President told Derco employees, “I want you to have strength and I want you to have a level playing field, because when you have a level playing field no one can beat you.”

Both Wisconsin and Ohio were important to the Presidents election in 2016.

According to the RNC, the combined events raised $7 million which some say is a drop in the bucket when considering how much money is already being raised by his opponents.

The president departed from Hopkins Airport around 9 p.m. headed for Washing D.C.

More on President Trump, here.

41.489219 -81.401781