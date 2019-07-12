Ohio’s first measles case of 2019 confirmed in Stark County

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio’s first measles case of 2019 has been confirmed in Stark County.

According to a release from the Ohio Department of Health, a young adult recently traveled to a state with confirmed measles cases.

According to the release:

“Ohio occasionally sees measles cases as the result of importations from other countries where measles remains endemic. This is the first confirmed measles case in Ohio since 2017. Twenty-eight states, including many neighboring states, already have measles cases, with several having confirmed measles outbreaks. Previously, Ohio’s last confirmed measles outbreak was in 2014, with 382 confirmed cases.”

ODH Director Dr. Amy Acton urges residents to get vaccinations.

“Vaccinations save lives, period,” she said. “Vaccination is the safest, most effective way to prevent serious vaccine-preventable diseases in children and adults, including measles.”

Measles symptoms include a rash, high fever, runny nose, cough, loss of appetite and red, watery eyes. The rash usually lasts 5-6 days and begins at the hairline, moves to the face and upper neck, and proceeds down the body. Diarrhea and ear infections are common complications of measles. More severe complications may also occur.

Complications from measles are more common among children younger than 5 years of age, adults older than 20 years of age, pregnant women, and people with compromised immune systems.

