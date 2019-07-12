Ohio teen missing after traveling home from family reunion in Michigan

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Police are searching for an 18-year-old Ohio woman who went missing after a family reunion in Michigan.

According to Crime Stoppers of Michigan, Heavenly Sloan, of Middletown, Ohio, was reported missing by her parents on Saturday, July 6 after she failed to return home from the event.

Her last contact with family was that Saturday morning around 10:30 a.m. in which she told her parents, over the phone, that she was headed from the Van Buren Township area of Michigan.

Crimestoppers says Sloan never made it to her mother’s Middletown home.

She was driving a silver 2009 Pontiac G6 with Ohio license plate HNK2019.

According to the nonprofit organization Black and Missing, Inc., Sloan is 5’7″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was reportedly last seen wearing black sandals and dark-colored ripped jeans.

Crimestoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 for any information that results in finding Sloan. Call 1-800-SPEAK-UP with any information. Tips can remain anonymous.

More missing persons cases, here.