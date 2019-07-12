New development plans for North Coast Harbor area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- From docks to new development, the North Coast Harbor area is getting ready to see another major transformation as renderings of the next phase of a massive project have been released.

This waterfront development will involve 80,000 square feet of office space and 50,000 square feet of retail space; not to mention some green space and even a school. The goal is to make the area more appealing to young professionals who want to start families and stay in the city.

The renderings for the Harborview Project show plans for dock space and waterfront property.

It will create a mixed-use neighborhood where one thousand new apartments will be mixed in with retail and office space.

The idea came together in 2014 when Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson selected developers to put this project together. Trammell Crow Company and Cumberland Development, LLC are behind the plans.

These renderings are just the next phase of this massive development project. Already the North Coast Harbor has seen the construction of a new restaurant and apartment complex near the rock hall.

