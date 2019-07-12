Nell’s Walk for Justice: Family of man murdered in Rocky River Reservation hosting memorial walk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- A family searches for justice, more than a month after two people were gunned down in a Cleveland Metroparks Reservation. Relatives of Carnell Sledge are planning a “Walk for Justice” to honor him and ask for help finding his killer.

"He was a loving person, he loved children, and he worked with special needs children. He was also a basketball coach," said his first cousin, Taneka Glass.

Three first cousins of 40-year-old Carnell Sledge met with FOX 8 Friday, saying his friends and family will always keep his legacy alive.

3:00 p.m. Sunday, they will hold "Nell's Walk for Justice," returning to the Rocky River Reservation of the Cleveland Metroparks where he lost his life.

"We're walking to celebrate his life too and the things that, you know, Carnell stood for. He is a loveable person, always liked peace," said Glass.

Just after 5:00 p.m. on June 4, Sledge and 33-year-old Kate Brown were found shot to death near a bench on the banks of the Rocky River. Cleveland Metroparks police have revealed few details to the public or the victims' families.

"We're going out here and having this walk for that purpose, so we can have some type of answers, some closure," Glass said.

"We not gonna let it come to a rest until we find justice for him," said another cousin, Theresa Veasley.

The family says the weekend walk is open to anyone who wants to remember and honor Sledge and Brown. They say as a mentor, a friend and a man dedicated to his family, Sledge's loss is devastating.

"Carnell was a very, very amazing person. He was special, he touched a lot of people lives in the 40 years that he lived on this earth and we just want those answers and justice for him," said cousin Latoya White.

The area of the park where Sledge and Brown were found is out in the open and is typically busy with traffic around the time they were found. Sledge's family believes someone saw something that could help solve this case.

"Please just come forward with any information that you know," said White.

Nell’s Walk for Justice will be held on Valley Parkway and Old Lorain Road in the Rocky River Metroparks Reservation.

A spokeswoman for the Cleveland Metroparks says they have no new updates in the case and they continue to ask the public for assistance.

The FBI is offering a $20,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

Sledge’s family warns the public that they have not yet set up any online fundraisers, so anything that might appear on the internet is not legitimate.

