Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.

Raquel Bernal Effron, 17, was last seen the evening of June 18.

Her foster mom said she packed a bag and left home and hasn't been heard from since.

She was last seen wearing dark blue jeans and a dark-colored shirt. She is 5'2" tall and has a tattoo of a flower on her right shoulder.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland detectives at 216-621-1234.

Other missing cases here.