Man jailed after girlfriend's 18-month-old nephew found dead in Texas

DALLAS — Police say the body of an 18-month-old boy has been found in a Dallas-area landfill a day after he was the subject of a statewide Amber alert was issued.

Sedrick Johnson, 27, the boyfriend of Cedrick Jackson’s aunt and caregiver, has been arrested and charged with serious injury to a child. Dallas police Sgt. Vincent Weddington told reporters Thursday that other charges are pending the results of an autopsy.

According to the arrest affidavit, Johnson swaddled Cedrick to restrict his movement because the child made a mess with ketchup packets. The affidavit stated that on July 10, Cedrick was swaddled and began to throw up before becoming unresponsive.

Weddington says Johnson told police that he had placed the child in a dumpster. Weddington says the remains were found late Thursday morning at a landfill in nearby Rowlett, where the dumpster had been emptied at least twice.

According to Cedrick’s aunt, she woke up during the night he went missing and found that both the child and Johnson were gone from the northeast Dallas apartment.

She called police Wednesday morning to report that her nephew was missing and had possibly been abducted.