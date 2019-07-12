Man hit with crowbar during attack at Akron Subway

AKRON, Ohio– The Akron Police Department is working to identify those responsible for an attack inside a Subway restaurant.

(Photo courtesy: Akron police)

Officers were called to the Subway on South Hawkins Street for a fight at about 5 p.m. Thursday.

Police said a 40-year-old man was attacked by five people. One person was armed with a crowbar and hit the victim in the face. Others threw chairs and food racks before fleeing in a silver SUV.

The suspects caused about $1,500 to $2,000 in damage to the store, according to police.

Investigators released surveillance images of the incident on Friday.

