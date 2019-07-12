‘It’s not funny to me’: Baker says she was fired after marijuana cake mix-up goes viral

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia — The Georgia woman who made a marijuana-themed cake instead of a “Moana” cake says she is out of a job after the mix-up went viral.

Cassandra Walker told USA Today she made the cake after her manager, who she says misheard the order, told her it was OK.

Walker said she fired from Dairy Queen on Monday, which was her birthday.

“It’s not funny to me,” Walker said in a phone interview with USA Today. “This is back-to-school time. I have two little girls here. I have a car that needs fixing. It’s not funny to me.”

Walker told the paper she worked at the Dairy Queen for nearly a year. She said the cake was overseen by the manager who misheard the order.

How it happened

Kensli Davis, whose favorite movie is Disney’s animated tale “Moana,” wanted a movie-themed cake to celebrate her 25th birthday. But when her mom called the local Dairy Queen with the order, the shop heard “marijuana” instead.

Davis posted on Facebook about the twist to her special day. “My mama called and ordered me a cake telling them how much I loved Moana. (Because really I do) Well needless to say these people thought she said marijuana. That ice cream cake was still good though,” she wrote.

‘Hysterically laughing’

Davis told CNN that her mom’s reaction was priceless: “She was hysterically laughing.

“The whole family thought it was the funniest thing ever and said it would definitely [be] a birthday to remember.”

“The lady who made my cake was apologetic and offered to make another one. But the first one was so good we weren’t worried about it,” Davis said.