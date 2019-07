CLEVELAND– Back-to-school season will be here before you know it. That means we’re getting ready to Stuff the Bus!

You can drop off new school supplies from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9 at FOX 8 News, located at 5800 Dick Goddard Way in Cleveland.

Last year, we filled 14 school buses with items for the Cleveland Kids in Need Resource Center.

Here’s what we need:

