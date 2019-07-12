Iguana thrown inside restaurant to be reunited with original owner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAINESVILLE, Ohio -- The iguana that was thrown inside a Painesville restaurant will be reunited with its original owner Friday.

Arnold Teeter was arrested after pulling Copper from under his shirt at a Perkins Restaurant back in April.

He swung the iguana and then threw it at the manager, leaving the reptile with a broken leg.

It turns out, the iguana escaped from its owner last summer.

She called police after the story got out, and the Humane Society was able to confirm ownership by using photos and medical records.

