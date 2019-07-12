Man accused in Slavic Village quadruple murder pleads not guilty, issued $5 million bond

CLEVELAND — The man arrested for killing four people, including his own son, in Slavic Village pleaded not guilty and was issued $5 million bond in court Friday.

Armond Johnson Sr. was taken into custody Tuesday, the day police found the bodies of the four victims, including Johnson’s 6-year-old son, Armond Johnson Jr.

Johnson was charged Thursday with aggravated murder. The 26 -year-old was arrested on an outstanding warrant for a March robbery, shortly after he arrived at the scene of the murders on East 63rd.

The victims are David Cousin; Jr., 35; Johnson’s ex-girlfriend, Takeyra Collins, 25; Armond Johnson, Jr., 6; and Aubree Stone, 2. Police say Cousin , who lives near Collins and the children, was just arriving home when he was shot.

The Fox 8 I-Team is uncovering more about how Cleveland homicide detectives have started building a case against Johnson.

Multiple sources tell the I-Team key evidence in the case are cell phone records , which detectives believe tie Johnson to the crime scene.

Sources also say they believe Johnson used Collins’ phone at the crime scene to send a misleading text to others, making it appear someone else was responsible for the crimes.

Johnson was also wanted for a 2013 domestic violence charge. Collins was the victim in that case, and as the I-Team and Fox 8’s Jessica Dill reported Thursday Collins had filed and was granted a restraining order against Johnson at the time.

Sources say the two got back together in March after Johnson was released from prison after serving about four years for several charges including felonious assault.

The two, however, recently broke up.

Police have not yet given a motive for the murders.

Continuing coverage here.