Hot temps, sunshine to start your Saturday followed by a chance of evening showers

CLEVELAND -- Friday night is mainly clear and comfy. Go ahead and open your windows because pleasant sleeping weather is on tap with temperatures dipping into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Take a look at your overnight FOX 8 Hour-By-Hour Forecast:

This weekend will be mainly dry as high pressure settles over the region. A weak cold front will pass Saturday night with few showers and storms possible for those along the lake.

The next chance of widespread rain would come from Tropical Storm Barry on Wednesday.

The next 8 days look warmer than average with tropical air from Tropical Storm Barry. I spy more 90°/pool days ahead!

Here’s your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

Long range outlook is calling for more heat next week. Expect that as we get deeper into summer, as per usual, temperatures tend to gravitate toward at least the lower 80’s. We’re in the “Dog Days” of summer!

