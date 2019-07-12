Girl injured after falling into ravine in Madison

MADISON, Ohio– An 11-year-old girl was injured when she fell into a ravine in Madison Friday morning.

It happened at Stony Glen Camp on Loveland Road shortly after 10 a.m.

The Madison Fire District said the girl was riding her bike when she fell headfirst about 6 to 8 feet into the ravine. She landed in a creek.

She was taken to Lake Health Madison Campus then flown to MetroHealth Medical Center. The fire district said she is in serious, but stable condition.

The girl was wearing a helmet at the time.

