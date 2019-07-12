Fox Recipe Box: Moon Walk Sundae

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Ohio's Velvet Ice Cream is commemorating the 50th Anniversary of the historic Apollo11 mission with a cool ' Moon Walk' sundae recipe. Fox 8's Wayne Dawson got the scoop from Connie Cahill who develops recipes for Velvet. Click here to see other Velvet Ice Cream recipes.

MOON WALK SUNDAE

July 20th, 1969. Ohioan, Neil Armstrong walked on the moon. He loved the granulated orange drink, popular at the time, called TANG. This is dedicated to him.

1 Container VELVET Orange Sherbet

4 small scoops VELVET Vanilla Lover’s Trio

I 8-ounce bar of high quality dark chocolate, chopped (Ghirardelli)

1 jar marshmallow ice cream topping

4 small cocktail flags

In 4 glass parfait dish, begin by placing a scoop of VELVET Orange sherbet in the dish. Top with the scoop of vanilla ice cream. Top with a few pieces of chocolate and add another scoop of orange sherbet. Top with remaining chocolate pieces.

Drizzle with marshmallow cream and “plant the flag” in the ice cream scoop!