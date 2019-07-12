FBI releases video of officer being hit by Jeep, doubles reward for info on suspect

*Warning: The video may be considered disturbing.

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Video showing a Cleveland police officer being struck by a hit-skip driver has been released, and a reward for information has been doubled in an effort to find the suspect.

The hit-skip happened around 4 a.m. Saturday at West 9th Street and Superior Avenue. The officer, who has not been identified, was on duty at the time.

EMS transported the officer to MetroHealth Medical Center. He suffered multiple injuries, including broken ribs. He was released from the hospital initially, but was readmitted.

The video shows the officer being hit and the suspect then driving away. The vehicle involved appears to be a 2019 Jeep Compass Altitude model with a black roof and black rims. It should have heavy front-end damage.

The vehicle could have been repaired or it could be in the process of being repaired, according to the FBI.

The FBI joined the investigation as it's considered a "violent act in a public place." The FBI is matching a reward amount from Crime Stoppers, for a total of up to $15,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this hit-and-run crash is asked to contact the 3rd District Detective Bureau at 216-623-5318. Anonymous information can be provided via Crimestoppers by calling or texting 216-25-CRIME.

