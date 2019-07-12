Dozens of employers to attend job fair in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio– Dozens of employers will be at a job fair in Independence next week.

The free event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 16 at the DoubleTree by Hilton on Quarry Lane.

Available positions include sales, hospitality, customer service, accounting, administrative, banking, finance, insurance, government, technology, restaurant and retail.

Job seekers can register to attend online and submit a resume here. Attendees should dress professionally and bring copies of their resume.

