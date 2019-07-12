Demonstrators gather in Market Square to protest ICE detention camps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Citizens gathered in Cleveland's Market Square Friday evening to protest ICE detention camps.

The protest, hosted by Refuse Facism, a political organization known for calling for the removal of President Trump, began at 7:45 p.m. at the northwest corner of W. 25th St. and Lorain Ave.

Organizers are arguing that ICE and the Trump Administration are "torturing immigrants in concentration camps." Refuse Racism cites deplorable living and hygienic conditions for immigrants in camps.

They say they are aiming to put an end to the "overcrowded facilities" where "children are taking care of younger children" and families are separated.

The organization also asserts that at least seven children have died in these camps.

Cleveland's demonstration was part of the organization's nationwide call to action. Demonstrations are also being held Friday in Detroit, Honolulu, Houston, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Seattle.

The Cleveland protest was taking place while President Trump is visiting northeast Ohio for a private fundraiser.

