Concord Township Fire Dept. provides special smoke detector to help hearing impaired

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio -- Every home should have several working smoke detectors inside however the hearing impaired need a different kind of warning.

The American Red Cross says when there's a fire you have on average two minutes or less to get out of a house before you become trapped by the flames.

That's why smoke detectors are essential, but detection only works if the device is properly installed properly in the home.

Concord Township Fire Department has installed hundreds of smoke detectors in homes throughout the community at no charge to residents and through grants they will continue to provide them to any township home that needs them

But, a smoke detector won't be effective if you can't hear it.

That's why the fire department, in conjunction with the Red Cross and Hope Ridge Church, are giving the hearing impaired new detectors.

Three of these new devices have strobe lights inside that warn of fire.

Plus, they're issuing out The Rumbler to hopefully save lives. The Rumbler interacts with the home's smoke detectors, which detect the smoke, and then releases low-frequency tones that cause vibrations.

This device can helps alert the hearing impaired of a fire during times when they can't see the flashing strobe lights, such as in the middle of the night while they're asleep.