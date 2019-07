Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to salute Cedar Point's Millennium Force as one of Cleveland's Own.

When it debuted in 2000, the coaster was the world's tallest, topping 300 feet.

It also featured the longest drop, and the fastest speed -- topping out at 93 mph.

