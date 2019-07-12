Cleveland Museum of Art to feature 300 works by Pablo Picasso

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Museum of Art will showcase an exhibit of more than 300 works by Pablo Picasso.

“Picasso and Paper” will be on display from May 24 to Aug. 23, 2020 in the Kelvin and Eleanor Smith Foundation Exhibition Hall and Gallery.

The works, organized into 10 sections, chronicle the artist’s career.

“Picasso’s relentless exploration of working on and with paper is featured in the many assembled collages of cut-and-pasted papers, sculptures from pieces of torn and burnt paper, documentary photographs and manipulated photographs on paper, and an array of printmaking techniques on paper supports,” the museum said in a news release on Thursday.

Photo © RMN-Grand Palais (Musée national Picasso-Paris) /Adrien Didierjean. © Estate of Pablo Picasso / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York. Via Cleveland Museum of Art.

