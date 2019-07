× Cleveland diner Jack Flaps closes for good

CLEVELAND– An Ohio City brunch spot announced it is closing its doors for good.

Jack Flaps, which served up an array of pancakes and waffles, opened on Lorain Avenue in 2013.

“Thank you to all of our loyal customers for 5+ years of support. Jack Flaps, over and out,” the restaurant posted on Facebook on Friday.

Jack Flaps Luncheonette at the 5th Street Arcades closed earlier this year.