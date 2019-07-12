Caught on camera: Deputy saves baby’s life during routine traffic stop in South Carolina

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. — A deputy from South Carolina is being recognized for his heroic actions to save a baby.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Deputy Kimbro pulled a car over for speeding on June 11.

The driver immediately got out and yelled that the passenger’s newborn had stopped breathing after drinking a bottle.

Deputy Kimbro’s body camera was recording as he ran over and performed first aid on the infant. After a few minutes, he was able to get her to start breathing again.

“Because of Deputy Kimbro’s steadfast, professional and heroic response, the 12-day old baby was able to live. Please join us in congratulating Deputy Kimbro for his gallant actions that prolonged human life,” the sheriff’s office wrote in their post.

The sheriff awarded Deputy Kimbro the “Life-Saving Medal” for his efforts that day.