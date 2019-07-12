12-year-old boy on mission to give shelter cats and dogs stylish look for adoption photos

NEWARK, N.J. — A 12-year-old boy is on a mission to help cats and dogs look more stylish in their adoption photos.

He figures by having them pose in cute and colorful bow ties, people will be more likely to want them.

Darius Brown got the idea a few years ago and has been sewing custom bow ties ever since.

His business is called “Beaux and Paws” and everything he makes is donated to shelters across the US and overseas.

He was inspired after hearing about all the displaced animals from Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.

His sister wrote more about him on his Go Fund Me page. She said he has a speech, comprehension and fine motor skills delay.

However, that’s never stopped him from pursuing his dreams.

“He motivates and inspires me everyday. He is such an incredible young man,” she wrote.

Darius plans to continue with his cause this summer and is seeking support from the community.

If you’d like to donate, CLICK HERE.