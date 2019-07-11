Youngstown-area doctor arrested, charged for allegedly raping 12-year-old Ashland County girl

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities in Ashland have arrested and charged a northeast Ohio doctor for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl.

According to the Ashland County prosecutor, Dr. Albert Aiad-Toss, 51, of Canfield, allegedly met the girl online and traveled to the Ashland area, on at least one occasion, to have sex with her.

He met the child through a network of young teens he corresponded with, authorities report.

“For the last several weeks, we’ve been uncovering evidence that indicates this doctor travelled to a hotel in Ashland County to engage in sex with a 12-year-old girl local to the Ashland area,” Prosecutor Tunnell said in a press release. “We have significant evidence that shows the arrangements being made and we have witnesses who will testify about what happened.”

Aiad-Toss was taken into custody last Friday in South Florida by federal agents serving an Ashland County state court arrest warrant for the alleged crime.

Thursday, a grand jury issued a first-degree felony rape charge indictment against the Youngstown-area doctor.

He is currently being held in Florida and is in the process of being extradited to Ashland County to face this charge.

“It’s always heartbreaking to see a child being sexually abused but it’s particularly heinous when it’s at the hands of a doctor who took an oath to protect the vulnerable,” Tunnell said. “The facts of this case are especially heinous and disturbing, and I’ll commit all the resources necessary to ensure that justice is done.”

The overall investigation is reportedly “complex and still underway.” Officials say other potential charges will be reviewed.

If convicted, Aiad-Toss faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Click here to read the full indictment.