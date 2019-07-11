‘You will always be a hero’: Retired Kent Police Department K9 Officer Aiko passes away

KENT, Ohio — An 8-year K9 officer with the Kent Police Department has passed away.

The department posted Thursday that K9 Aiko passed away July 9. He retired Jan. 7, 2018.

He and his partner, Sgt. Ennemoser, worked together for eight years. They were deployed 472 times, including 299 narcotics calls, 54 building search and 62 tracks.

In 2018, Aiko was a Dog Days of Summer top finalist.

The post went on to say:

“The team had many successes in finds, sniffs and seizures. After retirement Aiko continued to live with Sgt. Ennemoser & family where he was very much loved, cared for & spoiled. Thank you Aiko for your years of service & dedication to the City of Kent. You will always be a hero & a Top Dog to us. Sending love & prayers to the Ennemoser family during this time.

We will miss you greatly, Aiko!”