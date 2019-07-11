You can appear as a character in ‘Rick & Morty’ season 4 by donating to charity

Ever wanted to appear in a cartoon? Well, the creators of Rick & Morty are giving fans that chance.

The team behind the show is holding a contest, giving fans an opportunity to appear in the show as a new character in an upcoming episode.

The fundraising website Prizeo announced the contest Wednesday on Twitter, saying each fan who donates at least $10 through their link will be entered to win a trip for them and a friend to go to Los Angeles, meet series creators and tour the show’s production studio.

Justin Roiland, the show’s co-creator, also confirmed the contest on his own Twitter account.

🚨@RickandMorty is introducing a new character this season🚨 You! Enter to win an opportunity to be drawn into a future Rick and Morty episode and hang out with creators #DanHarmon and @JustinRoiland in LA! Enter here: https://t.co/cDaZ2K7tcO pic.twitter.com/ayqAdSMwUS — Prizeo (@Prizeo) July 10, 2019

The winner will also be drawn into a future Rick & Morty episode as a background character and will receive a bundle of show merchandise.

The donations will benefit NEXT for AUTISM and Bergen County’s United Way.

$10 will earn you 100 entries into the contest. Additional monetary tiers offer other prizes such as a Thank You e-card from Rick and Morty, Funko POPs, t-shirts and other more.

