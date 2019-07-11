You can appear as a character in ‘Rick & Morty’ season 4 by donating to charity

Ever wanted to appear in a cartoon? Well, the creators of Rick & Morty are giving fans that chance.
The team behind the show is holding a contest, giving fans an opportunity to appear in the show as a new character in an upcoming episode.
The fundraising website Prizeo announced the contest Wednesday on Twitter, saying each fan who donates at least $10 through their link will be entered to win a trip for them and a friend to go to Los Angeles, meet series creators and tour the show’s production studio.
Justin Roiland, the show’s co-creator, also confirmed the contest on his own Twitter account.
The winner will also be drawn into a future Rick & Morty episode as a background character and will receive a bundle of show merchandise.
The donations will benefit NEXT for AUTISM and Bergen County’s United Way.
$10 will earn you 100 entries into the contest. Additional monetary tiers offer other prizes such as a Thank You e-card from Rick and Morty, Funko POPs, t-shirts and other more.