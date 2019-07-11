Weather: Warm and humid with afternoon storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wednesday’s high of 93°F marks the 6th 90°F+ day this year~!

Rain is on the way as a cold front approaches the area. Timing of rain will be late morning through the afternoon Thursday. Thunderstorms are possible with a chance of severe weather as the Storm Prediction Center puts areas east of Cleveland-Canton (I-77) under a marginal risk.

Things will clear up for Friday, bringing temperatures and dew points down, as a high pressure system sets in. It looks relatively calm for the weekend before it starts to heat up again next week.

Long range outlook is calling for more heat next week. Tropical Storm Barry could impact the Ohio Valley mid-week next week with showers. Something to watch.

100 degree Heat index history for Cleveland.

Expect that as we get deeper into summer, as per usual, temperatures tend to gravitate toward at least the lower 80’s. We’re in the “Dog Days” of summer!