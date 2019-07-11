Weather alert: Severe thunderstorm warnings
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Northern Portage County and Southern Geauga County until 1:45 p.m.
According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm was located near Twinsburg, or 12 miles northwest of Ravenna, moving east at 25 mph.
60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail is possible.
Things will clear up for Friday, bringing temperatures and dew points down, as a high pressure system sets in. It looks relatively calm for the weekend before it starts to heat up again next week.