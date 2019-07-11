× Weather alert: Severe thunderstorm warnings

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Northern Portage County and Southern Geauga County until 1:45 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm was located near Twinsburg, or 12 miles northwest of Ravenna, moving east at 25 mph.

60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail is possible.

**Weather updates**

Things will clear up for Friday, bringing temperatures and dew points down, as a high pressure system sets in. It looks relatively calm for the weekend before it starts to heat up again next week.