Weather alert: Severe thunderstorm warnings

Posted 1:00 pm, July 11, 2019, by and , Updated at 01:04PM, July 11, 2019

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Northern Portage County and  Southern Geauga County until 1:45 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm was located near Twinsburg, or 12 miles northwest of Ravenna, moving east at 25 mph.

60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail is possible.

**Weather updates**

Things will clear up for Friday, bringing temperatures and dew points down, as a high pressure system sets in. It looks relatively calm for the weekend before it starts to heat up again next week.

