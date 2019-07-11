Carlos Carrasco speaks out after being honored at All-Star Game

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco is speaking Thursday night after being honored at the 2019 MLB All-Star Game.

Carrasco revealed Saturday that he had been recently diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia, a treatable form of leukemia. The team said he has since been cleared to resume strength and conditioning workouts, as well as throwing activities to tolerance.

His teammates and fellow major leaguers, as well as the Greater Cleveland community, rallied behind the 32-year-old, sending messages of encouragement to the star player and causing #CookieStrong to trend on social media.

Tuesday, during the All-Star Game, Indians’ All-Stars Carlos Santana, Francisco Lindor, Brad Hand and Shane Bieber, along with Tito joined Carlos Carrasco on the field to Stand Up to Cancer.

The players held signs during this special moment that read “I Stand Up for Cookie” while Carrasco held one that read “I Stand.”

Carrasco previously said he feels positive about his prognosis and expects to be back with the team at the end of July. He hasn’t played for the Indians since late May.

He has been with the team since 2009 and signed a four-year, $47 million deal with the Tribe back in December.

