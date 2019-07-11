Warm, partly cloudy Friday kicking off your weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- We are starting to quiet down Thursday night. Clouds will linger through the night into the mid-afternoon Friday, before it really starts to break up.

Take a look at your FOX 8 Hour-By-Hour Forecast:

The rest of the weekend looks fairly clear with the exception of late Saturday night. Some of us may get a little rain as a weak front passes.

The next chance of rain we are looking at would come from Tropical Storm Barry.

For now, the path is expecting to give us some rain on Wednesday. We will keep an eye on the track after Barry makes landfall.

Here's your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

Long range outlook is calling for more heat next week. Tropical Storm Barry could impact the Ohio Valley mid-week next week with showers. Something to watch.

Latest forecast information, here.