Walmart helping teachers, families with back-to-school events

CLEVELAND — Walmart is gearing up to help local families and teachers prepare for the back-to-school festivities.

Walmart is kicking off their “Go Back Big” back-to-school events Saturday afternoon with a Teacher Appreciation Day.

Educators are invited to visit Walmart stores between 12:30 and 4:30 p.m. and receive cake, beverages and a gift bag filled with school supplies and coupons. For more information on where these events are taking place, visit Walmart’s event information page.

Since the company also wants students to start the school year healthy, Walmart Wellness is also on the chain’s itinerary.

This event, held on July 20, provides students and their families access to health services with low-cost immunizations, free health screenings and in select locations, free vision screenings. Parents will also be able to speak one-on-one with a Walmart pharmacist about any health concerns they have for their children going into the school year.

Walmart will also be joining Ohio’s Tax Free Holiday during the first weekend in August and waive or reduce sales tax on qualified items. Click here to learn more on the tax free holiday.

To celebrate sales tax-free weekend, shoppers at any Cleveland Supercenter locations will given free donut holes and orange juice on Saturday, August 3, between 7 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Walmart is also inviting kids to attend Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead, an interactive-activity that includes slime making, tie-dye shirt making and necklace crafting on Tuesday, July 27 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Visit Walmart’s event information page for more information.

Lastly, the chain is hosting the Salvation Army for it’s annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive on Saturday, August 3. Customers shopping at participating Walmart stores will have the opportunity to donate school supplies for local students.

