Vigil planned for four killed in Slavic Village

CLEVELAND– Family, friends and members of the community are gathering for a vigil to remember the lives of four people, including two children, who were murdered in Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood.

The candlelight vigil and balloon release is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at the corner of East 63rd Street and Fleet Avenue.

The bodies of David Cousin, Jr., 35; Takeyra Collins, 25; Armond Johnson, Jr., 6; and Aubree Stone, 2, were discovered Tuesday.

At about 8 a.m., Cousin was found shot to death in a field next to his home on East 63rd Street. As homicide detectives combed the neighborhood, they discovered the bodies of Collins and her children inside their home, which is located behind Cousin’s on the same property.

Cleveland police said the home had been set on fire.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner ruled Cousin and Collins died of multiple gunshot wounds, and the children died from smoke inhalation.

On Thursday, Cleveland police announced aggravated murder charges were filed against 26-year-old Armond Johnson, Sr., father of the 6-year-old boy.

Police released few details about what happened, but said they believe Cousin may have simply come outside of his home at the wrong time.

People who attend the vigil are asked to wear purple and white, and bring purple and white candles and balloons.

