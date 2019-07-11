VIDEO: Victim’s family members jump convicted killer in Youngstown courtroom

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Sentencing for a convicted killer was rescheduled after a fight broke out in court Thursday.

According to WKBN, who captured the fight on camera, the family of the victim was set to give impact statements when two family members jumped the man who confessed to killing the victim — who was his ex-girlfriend.

WKBN reports a Taser was used on one of the family members, and both people were arrested.

The suspect, Dale Williams, reportedly admitted to shooting and killing the woman,  Elizabeth Pledger, in 2017.

