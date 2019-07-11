Twitter users across the globe experiencing intermittent outages

CLEVELAND — Twitter users across the globe are experiencing outages Thursday.

According to DownDetector, current outages are heavily impacting the northeastern part of the United States.

***Click here to view the LIVE outage map***

Outages began Thursday afternoon and continued during President Trump’s social media summit. The site was down for nearly an hour.

Twitter posted an explanation on its status page citing an “internal configuration change” that it was still working to fix.

Around 4 o’clock the company tweeted “Miss us?” as the outage wound down.

miss us? — Twitter (@Twitter) July 11, 2019

However, as of 7:40 p.m., some users are still experiencing issues and receiving error messages such as “Tweets aren’t loading right now” on the mobile platform and “Something is technically wrong” on desktop.

The outage now appears to be intermittent and isn’t impacting all users, as it did earlier Thursday.

DownDetector says that 45% of users reported problems on the website, 33% on the iPhone or iPad app and 21% on the Android app.

