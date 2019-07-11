The internet isn’t sure what to make of OBJ’s ESPYs outfit

Posted 4:45 am, July 11, 2019, by , Updated at 04:50AM, July 11, 2019

LOS ANGELES, California — When Odell Beckham Jr. walked the red carpet at Wednesday’s ESPYs, the internet noticed two things — he lost his trademark blonde locks and he wore a beige vest with a giant pocket in the front and shorts. We know the vest, at least, was made by Prada.

The Browns tweeted a picture of their newest wide receiver with two fire emojis and the caption, “When your outfit has pockets.”

As you would expect, the internet had plenty of opinions on OBJ’s look.

He was compared to a character from “Jumanji,” a girl scout, a back pack and Teddy Ruxpin.

Related Story
Odell Beckham Jr. and Duke Johnson limited in Browns final minicamp practice

Comedian Tracy Morgan hosted the sports awards show. He roasted OBJ and the Browns during his monologue.

“Odell Beckham Jr. went from my Giants to the Browns and Odell’s sitting there like it was a great idea,” Morgan said as the camera showed OBJ applauding.

“The only reason people leave New York to go to Cleveland is if you in the witness protection program,” Morgan said.

 

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 34.052234 by -118.243685.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.