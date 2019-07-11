The internet isn’t sure what to make of OBJ’s ESPYs outfit

LOS ANGELES, California — When Odell Beckham Jr. walked the red carpet at Wednesday’s ESPYs, the internet noticed two things — he lost his trademark blonde locks and he wore a beige vest with a giant pocket in the front and shorts. We know the vest, at least, was made by Prada.

The Browns tweeted a picture of their newest wide receiver with two fire emojis and the caption, “When your outfit has pockets.”

🔥🔥 When your outfit has pockets >>>> pic.twitter.com/kRN2wN1nPB — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 11, 2019

As you would expect, the internet had plenty of opinions on OBJ’s look.

He was compared to a character from “Jumanji,” a girl scout, a back pack and Teddy Ruxpin.

Odell dressed like a character from Jumanji https://t.co/dwx0ofySLQ — Last Name Turner (@SeeDivineTruth) July 11, 2019

What in the Crocodile Hunter do Odell have on 🧐 — Ezz ❤ (@__PrettyBrown_) July 11, 2019

OBJ out here lookin like he’s wearing a pregnancy vest 👀 #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/FiEBSLSqUt — Megan Maxwell (@mrs_maxwell20) July 11, 2019

Why is Odell Beckham Jr. looking like Teddy Ruxpin about to go on a fishing trip. Someone slide a cassette tape in his back pocket and let’s hear a story! pic.twitter.com/pVx960BJXt — ℂ𝕙𝕣𝕚𝕤 𝕃𝕖𝕖 (@BostonSucksBruh) July 11, 2019

Odell Beckham Jr. looking like a girl scout troop leader tonight: pic.twitter.com/Ek78I4xADU — Jared Christopher (@JaredLChris) July 11, 2019

why odell dressed like dw pic.twitter.com/fuDmB7aUl0 — Ryan Disdier (@ryandisdier) July 11, 2019

My kids always forget their lunch & I have to stop what I'm doing and bring it to their school. I finally found a solution!! #ThankYouOBJ #FrontPack https://t.co/iHcvRJvegr — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) July 11, 2019

Odell Beckham, now available as a Jansport backpack. pic.twitter.com/E3HykBTmN6 — Anna Celia Gallegos (@anna_gallegos) July 11, 2019

Comedian Tracy Morgan hosted the sports awards show. He roasted OBJ and the Browns during his monologue.

“Odell Beckham Jr. went from my Giants to the Browns and Odell’s sitting there like it was a great idea,” Morgan said as the camera showed OBJ applauding.

“The only reason people leave New York to go to Cleveland is if you in the witness protection program,” Morgan said.