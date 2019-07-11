The internet isn’t sure what to make of OBJ’s ESPYs outfit

LOS ANGELES, California — When Odell Beckham Jr. walked the red carpet at Wednesday’s ESPYs, the internet noticed two things — he lost his trademark blonde locks and he wore a beige vest with a giant pocket in the front and shorts. We know the vest, at least, was made by Prada.
The Browns tweeted a picture of their newest wide receiver with two fire emojis and the caption, “When your outfit has pockets.”
As you would expect, the internet had plenty of opinions on OBJ’s look.
He was compared to a character from “Jumanji,” a girl scout, a back pack and Teddy Ruxpin.
Comedian Tracy Morgan hosted the sports awards show. He roasted OBJ and the Browns during his monologue.
“Odell Beckham Jr. went from my Giants to the Browns and Odell’s sitting there like it was a great idea,” Morgan said as the camera showed OBJ applauding.
“The only reason people leave New York to go to Cleveland is if you in the witness protection program,” Morgan said.