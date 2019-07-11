‘Teach that actress how to hold a baby’: Meghan Markle mom-shamed over how she holds Archie

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is experiencing her first brush with mom shaming.

Meghan took her two-month-old son Archie to his first polo match on Wednesday, in one of his first outings since his birth.

The pair cheered on Archie’s father, Prince Harry, and brother-in-law Prince William, as the royal siblings played against each other at Billingbear Polo Club in Surrey, England.

Meghan cradled and kissed the baby — whose full name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor — as she arrived at the venue.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge was also present with her children, George, Charlotte and Louis.

Several photos of the outing circulated in social media, and Instagram users were quick to react.

One user said: “Megan definitely needs a lesson on how to hold a baby.”

Another said: “Someone teach that actress how to hold a child. Good grief.”

Another stated: “Megan looks like this is the first time she’s every come in contact with her child and Im so shocked the Royal baby is so under dressed.”

The comments continued on Twitter:

@RoyalFamily @ClarenceHouse@KensingtonRoyal Is there anyone in your palaces who can teach #MeghanMarkle how to hold a baby in her arms? It seems that Meghan Markle is not a mum material but she will hurt the baby! She will surely keep using the baby for her own PR. pic.twitter.com/hYyVJCOGBi — À la lanterne! (@LatifeUssaki) July 11, 2019

that looks like a mini Thomas Markle she is carrying around. That baby is way too big to be 2 months old. and, she doesn't know how to hold him. — mishi mishi (@mishimi48612785) July 10, 2019

I am surprised that nobody else has yet commented on the way that Meghan Markle is holding Archie. She is clearly struggling and not yet familiar with the best way to hold a baby that is covered by a blanket. Her hand position is also awkwardly placed. https://t.co/xOeo26d84E — Stanga (@Pork_Nocker) July 10, 2019

Others came to her defense:

anyone saying Meghan markle doesn’t know how to hold her baby needs to wind their neck in. Hector was a wriggly little eel and I nearly dropped him so many times. Holding babies isn’t something you’re born knowing how to do, you do kind of have to pick it up as you go along 🙄 — Natalie Smillie (@natsmillie) July 11, 2019

