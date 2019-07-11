‘Teach that actress how to hold a baby’: Meghan Markle mom-shamed over how she holds Archie

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is experiencing her first brush with mom shaming.
Meghan took her two-month-old son Archie to his first polo match on Wednesday, in one of his first outings since his birth.
The pair cheered on Archie’s father, Prince Harry, and brother-in-law Prince William, as the royal siblings played against each other at Billingbear Polo Club in Surrey, England.
Meghan cradled and kissed the baby — whose full name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor — as she arrived at the venue.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge was also present with her children, George, Charlotte and Louis.
Several photos of the outing circulated in social media, and Instagram users were quick to react.
One user said: “Megan definitely needs a lesson on how to hold a baby.”
Another said: “Someone teach that actress how to hold a child. Good grief.”
Another stated: “Megan looks like this is the first time she’s every come in contact with her child and Im so shocked the Royal baby is so under dressed.”
The comments continued on Twitter:
Others came to her defense:
