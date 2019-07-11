× Storm causes damage in Portage County

RAVENNA, Ohio– A quick storm caused damage in Portage County Thursday afternoon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said there were trees and wires down throughout the northern part of the county. The patrol did not provide specific locations because there were too many to name.

More than 6,500 customers are without power in the county, according to FirstEnergy, as of 2:45 p.m.

The Streetsboro Fire Department asked people to avoid the area of state Route 14 and Streetsboro Road just east of the town center because of the storms.

That’s near where winds took off the roof of China Chef.