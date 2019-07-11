× State officials recommend revoking license of Cleveland daycare where 2-month-old died

CLEVELAND — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services is recommending to revoke the license of Nana’s Home Day Care.

This follows the death of a 2-month-old baby girl.

The child’s mother, Taylor Bush, said the infant was “lifeless” when she picked her up from the day care on June 18.

She claimed she realized her baby needed immediate medical attention when she came to pick her up. Bush said she then went back inside the facility, began CPR on the baby and called 911. They were reportedly taken by ambulance to the hospital where the infant was pronounced dead.

ODJFS inspectors determined the baby died while under the facility’s care. Officials suspended the daycare’s license on June 24.

Now, they have issued an adjudication order where they recommend revoking the daycare’s license.

The order states the facility violated multiple codes such as certain staff members not having required CPR certifications or training. ODJFS also cites safety violations in the facility’s front yard, not having proper child enrollment and health information on file and exceeding enrollment capacity. They also assert that the facility did not complete proper reports following a serious incident at their residence and that a child care staff member did not protect a child in care from harm.

If Nana’s Home Daycare chooses to challenge the department’s recommendation, a request for a hearing must be filed within 30 days.

